LHP Pat Dean was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Dean was 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in eight games, including six starts.

LHP Tommy Milone was selected from Rochester. Milone was 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in five games, including four starts, with the Twins earlier this season. He was 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA in 48 2/3 innings with Rochester.

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4, snapping his 28-game on-base streak. It was his second such streak this season. Mauer also started the season with a 28-game on-base stretch.

RHP Ricky Nolasco left the game in line for the victory on Sunday but did not get a decision after allowing only two runs on eight hits over seven strong innings. Nolasco, who didn't walk a batter, has issued the fewest free passes (14) of any American League pitcher with at least 13 starts.

INF Eduardo Nunez hit two singles and has at least one hit in 20 of his last 23 games. Nunez is batting .337 over that stretch. He had his 16th stolen base of the season, which leads the Twins.