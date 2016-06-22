RHP Tyler Duffey got a no-decision after allowing six runs andseven hits, including three home runs, in three innings. The three home runs allowed equaled a career high set earlier this month against Tampa Bay. It was the second shortest outing of his major league career behind the two-inning effort in his debut last season.

OF Miguel Sano, who has been on the disabled list since June 1 because of a strained hamstring, is expected to go on a rehab assignment by the end of the week. Sano is hitting .235 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in 50 games this season.

2B Brian Dozier had three hits, including a two-run triple, on Tuesday. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season and first since June 8. Dozier has now reached base in 14 consecutive games this month and is hitting .342 with three homers, 11 RBIs and 14 runs since the first of the month.

C Kurt Suzuki went 4-for-5 with a homer and finished a triple shy of the cycle. His six RBIs on Tuesday were a career high and his four-hit night tied a career best last matched in 2010. Suzuki has hit .405 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games.