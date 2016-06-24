FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning. He extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 16 games. In 21 games this month, Dozier is batting .333 with seven doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs.

3B Trevor Plouffe left the Thursday game at the start of the seventh inning because of a mild right groin strain. Plouffe grounded out in his final at-bat in the sixth inning then limped off the field after sprinting down the first base line. He is considered day-to-day.

RHP Ricky Nolasco took the loss Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing four runs on 10 hits and four walks with one strikeout over 6 2/3 innings. The four walks were a season high; Nolasco entered the game second in the American League in walks per nine innings. It was the seventh time this season Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
