OF Miguel Sano (strained hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester Friday. He was 0-for-1 with a walk while playing five innings at third base. Sano will continue his rehab over the weekend and will get at-bats as the designated hitter Sunday. Sano has been on the disabled list since June and is about a week away from returning though manager Paul Molitor hinted it could be sooner if the team needed to make a move for 3B Trevor Plouffe.

RHP Tommy Milone’s return to the rotation lasted 3 2/3 innings as he allowed four runs and six hits during his first start with Minnesota since May 3. Only one of those was earned because the Twins made three errors behind him, forcing him to face 21 batters. Milone’s ERA wound up dropping from 5.79 to 5.33.

RHP Trevor May (lower back spasms) had a bullpen session without any physical issues Friday. He will pitch an inning Sunday with Triple-A Rochester. May has been on the disabled list since June 10.

3B Trevor Plouffe missed Friday’s game with a mild right groin strain but said he was optimistic about avoiding the disabled list. Plouffe based his optimism on the fact that after the groin felt really tight, it loosened up. Manager Paul Molitor was not as sure Plouffe would avoid the DL, saying: “I‘m kind of neutral. He’s better than I thought he would be today, which is encouraging. Being able to walk around a little bit compared to being able to play a baseball game at this level is a different thing.” Plouffe did not have do any baseball activities Friday as he rested and had treatment.