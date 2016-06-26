OF/3B Miguel Sano had no difficulties in his first rehab appearance on Friday when he played five innings at third base and had two plate appearances for Triple-A Rochester. He is expected to increase his activity by playing seven innings there on Saturday night. Sano is expected to play through next week and the Twins are anticipating his return.

SS Eduardo Escobar has committed three of Minnesota's five errors in New York. He booted ground balls by Mark Teixeira in the sixth and Starlin Castro in the eighth. It marked the second time this season Escobar made multiple errors in a game.

RHP Trevor May (lower back spasms) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester Sunday and pitch an inning there. General manager Terry Ryan said May will pitch four times there, including once in back-to-back games.

RHP Ervin Santana pitched decently, allowing one run and six hits in five-plus innings. The problem was his soaring pitch count, which reached 102 when he exited following a leadoff single by Yankees C Brian McCann. He threw 29 of those pitches in the first inning and retired 14-of-16 hitters before allowing three straight two-out singles in the fifth.

3B Trevor Plouffe missed Saturday's game because of a mild right groin strain but did some baseball activities by running, taking swings in the batting cage and groundballs on the field. Plouffe was injured in the seventh inning on Thursday and is optimistic he can avoid the disabled list.