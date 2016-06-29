FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
June 29, 2016 / 3:27 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Miguel Sano (hamstring strain) played his fifth game for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and was expected to play third base after seeing time in right field on Monday, when he homered. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Sano needs more at-bats to work out some rustiness.

RHP Phil Hughes will undergo season-ending surgery to remove a rib and alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome, the Twins announced Tuesday. Hughes was already on the disabled list with a fracture above his left kneecap. He should be ready to open spring training next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.