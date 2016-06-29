RF Miguel Sano (hamstring strain) played his fifth game for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and was expected to play third base after seeing time in right field on Monday, when he homered. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Sano needs more at-bats to work out some rustiness.

RHP Phil Hughes will undergo season-ending surgery to remove a rib and alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome, the Twins announced Tuesday. Hughes was already on the disabled list with a fracture above his left kneecap. He should be ready to open spring training next year.