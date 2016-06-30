RF Miguel Sano will play in both ends of a doubleheader at Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Sano will play third base in one game and DH the other, Molitor said on Wednesday. The biggest issue with Sano remains his swing and the Twins have extended his minor league stay to provide him a chance to get more at-bats and work out some of the rustiness he has experienced of late.

RHP Trevor May (lower back spasms) continues to move closer to coming off the disabled list. May will pitch in relief on back-to-back days Friday and Saturday for Triple-A Rochester as he continues his minor league rehabilitation stint.

2B Brian Dozier doesn't have an explanation of what's been going right for him at the plate of late -- especially when it comes to producing extra-base hits. Dozier, who homered twice in Tuesday night's 4-0 win over the White Sox, doubled in the sixth inning Wednesday night to extend his streak of games with at least one extra-base hit to a franchise-record 10 games. "I think he's just slowing himself down and getting a better look at the baseball," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I think he's executing plans a little bit better and when he gets mistakes, he's taking advantage."

3B Eduardo Nunez connected on his second home run to lead off a game Tuesday night when he drove James Shields' second pitch of the night into the left-field bleachers. Nunez, who now has 12 home runs this season, led off the game with a home run earlier this year against Tampa Bay, when he had an inside-the-park home run.