RF Miguel Sano (hamstring) was scheduled to play in both games of a doubleheader Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. The plan was for Sano to play third base in one game and then DH in the second as he continues to try to find his swing. Sano has produced a pair of home runs before Thursday, but had struggled to produce offensively otherwise.

LHP Tommy Milone has continued to struggle since returning to the Twins after a stint at Triple-A Rochester. Milone matched a season low with just 3 1/3 innings of work on Thursday and recorded season highs in both runs allowed (five) and hits (nine). Milone got ahead of hitters in his Thursday start, but couldn't finish them off when he needed to. "I got ahead, which I was trying to do, I was trying throw more strikes today - get ahead - and I couldn't get that pitch. I feel like I made some good pitches that fell in for hits...but that's kind of the way things have been going."

2B Brian Dozier wrapped up a successful June with two more hits Thursday -- a home run and an RBI single. His home run -- his third in three games -- extended Dozier's franchise-record string of consecutive games with an extra-base hit to 11. The streak is the longest in the majors since Alex Rodriguez had extra-base hits in 11 straight games in 2006-07. Chipper Jones holds the major league record in that category with 14 straight games in 2006.

3B Eduardo Nunez continues to produce at the top of the Twins lineup. Nunez had a pair of RBI singles in Thursday's loss, including one in the seventh that tied the game. Nunez has reached safely in 13 of his last 14 games and is hitting .327 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch.