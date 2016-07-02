1B/DH Byung Ho Park was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for the return of Miguel Sano. Park is hitting .191 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs in 215 at-bats but was slashing just .127 with three homers in 124 plate appearances since May 15.

1B/DH Byung Ho Park was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for 3B/IF Miguel Sano. Park is hitting .191 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs in 215 at-bats this season but is only .127 with three homers in 124 plate appearances since May 15.

3B/OF Miguel Sano was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Sano, who missed a month with a strained left hamstring, played in eight rehab games with Rochester, hitting two homers in among four hits in 25 at-bats.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with a single Friday, extending his hitting streak to a career high 13 games. His streak of games with an extra-base hit was snapped at 11.

RHP Ervin Santana got a no-decision, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched. His 117 pitches were a season high and the most he's thrown in a game since last Sept. 5, when he threw 119. Santana has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last three starts.

3B Trevor Plouffe had three hits, including a two-run homer which tied Friday's game in the seventh inning. Plouffe has been hot at home, hitting safely in eight of his last nine games at Target Field, hitting .406 during that stretch. The three-hit game was his fifth of the season and he has 15 multi-hit games.