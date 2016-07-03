RHP Tyler Duffey got the win, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings of work. For Duffey, it was his second consecutive win, becoming the first Twins starter to win back-to-back starts this season.

RF Max Kepler went 2-for-5 with two three-run homers. Kepler's seven RBIs established a Twins rookie franchise record, passing Miguel Sano, Oswaldo Arcia and Tony Oliva, who each had six. He was the first rookie in MLB this season to have a seven RBI game. It also marked his first two homer game and first home run off a left-handed pitcher in the majors.

SS Eduardo Escobar left the game in the second inning because of a left hamstring strain and was listed as day-to-day. Escobar was replaced by Robbie Grossman, who was inserted into left field, moving Danny Santana to shortstop.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 with a single in the third inning. The hit snapped an 0-for-13 skid that dropped his batting average to .261. He also walked twice, his 46th and 47th walks of the season, fourth-most in the American League.

DH Eduardo Nunez was 4-for-5, with two singles and two doubles, matching his career high with four hits. It was the fourth time this season Nunez has had a four-hit game and sixth time in his major league career.