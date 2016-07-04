RHP Kyle Gibson allowed four runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 strong innings against the Rangers on Sunday for the win. It was Gibson's fourth consecutive start of at least six innings and second straight outing with a victory. He joined Tyler Duffey, who won his second straight start on Saturday, as the only Twins pitchers with victories in consecutive starts this season.

SS Eduardo Escobar passed a pregame running test on his sore left hamstring but was not in the starting lineup Sunday. Escobar, who left the game Saturday in the second inning, is considered day to day and hopes to avoid a stint on the disabled list.

2B Brian Dozier tripled in the third inning on Sunday, extending his on-base streak to 25 games. It is the longest active on-base streak in the majors.

OF Eddie Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. Rosario hit .200 with three homers and nine RBIs in 32 games for Minnesota but was optioned to Rochester in mid-May. He batted .319 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 41 games during his stint in the minors.

RHP Kevin Jepsen was designated for assignment on Sunday. Jepsen was 2-5 with a 6.16 ERA and seven saves in 33 games this season with Minnesota.

3B Trevor Plouffe was a late scratch from the starting lineup on Sunday because of sore ribs. Plouffe, who is hitting .252 with seven homers and 27 RBIs, is considered day to day.