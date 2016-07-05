OF Darin Mastroianni was activated from the 15-day DL and outrighted to Triple-A Rochester. He had been out since May 21 with a left oblique strain.

RHP Trevor May (lower back spasms) was activated from the disabled list after the Monday game. He was out since June 10. May is 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 29 relief appearances for the Twins this year.

2B Brian Dozier went 0-for-4, reaching base on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. He stole his seventh base of the season, but saw his 25-game on-base streak end. His streak was the longest active in the majors.

OF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a triple with two outs in the ninth inning. It was the first triple of the season for Rosario, who led the American League in three-base hits last season (15).

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Vargas had 14 homers and 55 RBIs in 390 at-bats with the Twins in 2014 and 2015 and was hitting .235 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 82 games with Rochester this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a cracked rib. Plouffe, who is hitting .252 with seven homers and 27 RBIs this season, is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in six-plus innings of work. It was Nolasco's first quality start since June 18. Each run charged to Nolasco was allowed to score by Twins reliever Taylor Rogers.

LHP Buddy Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Monday game. In 15 relief appearances for Minnesota, he went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA.