OF Darin Mastroianni was activated from the 15-day disabled list and outrighted off the 40-man roster. Mastroianni has appeared in seven games with the Twins this season, walking twice and stealing a base.

LHP Tommy Milone pitched six innings and allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out two for his first victory of the season. It was Milone's longest start since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on June 18 and first time he pitched into the sixth inning since April 15.

RHP Trevor May was activated from the 15-day disabled list. May, who missed 23 games because of back spasms, entered with a 6.08 ERA in 29 appearances in 2016 and pitched one scoreless inning of relief on Tuesday.

1B Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer. For Vargas, playing in his second game since being recalled from Rochester, it was his first homer of the season.

LHP Buddy Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Boshers was 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 15 games with Minnesota this season.