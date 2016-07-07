INF Eduardo Escobar was available off the bench on Wednesday. Escobar was ruled out in each of the last four games because of a strained left hamstring sustained on Saturday against Texas.

OF Byron Buxton was not in the starting lineup because of soreness stemming from a collision with the wall on Tuesday. He was available off the bench.

1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. It was Mauer's fourth three-hit game of the season and 22nd multi-hit effort. The RBI was Mauer's first since June 15, giving him 782 in his career, 10 behind Torii Hunter for sixth on the Twins' all-time list.

RHP Ervin Santana tossed a complete game shutout on Wednesday, striking out eight and walking none while allowing just two hits in winning his third game of the season. It was his first complete game since he shut out Arizona on June 16, 2012, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels. Five days after throwing a season-high 117 pitches and getting through 6 1/3 innings against Texas, Santana needed an even 100 pitches to retire 27 of the 29 men he faced. It was Santana's fourth-straight game of allowing two earned runs or fewer.

INF Eduardo Nunez swiped his 20th stolen base of the season on Wednesday. He became the first Twin since Carlos Gomez in 2008 to steal at least 20 bases before the All-Star break.