RHP Tyler Duffey (5-6) recorded his second victory against Texas since July 2. He didn't allow a run in six innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts. Duffey gave up just two hits, and Rangers' batters were 0-8 with runners in scoring position. "I feel good about what I did today for us," he said.

RF Max Kepler has a hit in 21 of his last 26 games, including six homers in his last 17 games. He finished the night 2-for-5 with three RBI. Kepler now has 11 RBIs in four games against Texas this season, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs on Thursday.

RHP Kyle Gibson (2-5, 4.82 ERA) will be making his 10th start of the season Friday at Texas. In his last start July 3 versus Texas, he picked up his second win of the year, and second consecutive, after tossing 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs, two earned, on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. He has thrown at least six innings in each of his last four starts; the Twins are 3-1 in those starts. He will be making his second start against the Rangers this season and fifth career start. He is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in his four career starts against Texas.

RHP Phil Hughes underwent rib-removal surgery Wednesday to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. "Everything went well," manager Paul Molitor said. "There was a little bit more muscle attachment to the rib than they expected, so the doctor indicated to Phil he thought it was a good thing they were able to take care of this. He thought it would have a very good chance of alleviating some of the things he was having to endure while he was pitching." Hughes is expected to be ready by next year's spring training.