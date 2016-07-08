FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
July 9, 2016 / 3:57 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey (5-6) recorded his second victory against Texas since July 2. He didn't allow a run in six innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts. Duffey gave up just two hits, and Rangers' batters were 0-8 with runners in scoring position. "I feel good about what I did today for us," he said.

RF Max Kepler has a hit in 21 of his last 26 games, including six homers in his last 17 games. He finished the night 2-for-5 with three RBI. Kepler now has 11 RBIs in four games against Texas this season, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs on Thursday.

RHP Kyle Gibson (2-5, 4.82 ERA) will be making his 10th start of the season Friday at Texas. In his last start July 3 versus Texas, he picked up his second win of the year, and second consecutive, after tossing 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs, two earned, on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. He has thrown at least six innings in each of his last four starts; the Twins are 3-1 in those starts. He will be making his second start against the Rangers this season and fifth career start. He is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in his four career starts against Texas.

RHP Phil Hughes underwent rib-removal surgery Wednesday to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. "Everything went well," manager Paul Molitor said. "There was a little bit more muscle attachment to the rib than they expected, so the doctor indicated to Phil he thought it was a good thing they were able to take care of this. He thought it would have a very good chance of alleviating some of the things he was having to endure while he was pitching." Hughes is expected to be ready by next year's spring training.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
