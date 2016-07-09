DH Miguel Sano hit his 14th home run of the season, a three-run shot. It was his third home run since returning from the disabled list July 1.

CF Byron Buxton suffered a right knee contusion in the first inning of Friday's loss to the Rangers. Buxton is listed as day-to-day.

1B Joe Mauer was not in Friday's lineup despite appearing in 81 of 85 previous games. Mauer is 0-for-12 in his career against Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

C Kurt Suzuki recorded his 500th career RBI. He has 19 RBIs in his last 21 games and has hit in 23 of his last 26 games.

3B Eduardo Nunez stole second base and third base in the fifth inning to give him 22 steals this season.