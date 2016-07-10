OF Byron Buxton was out of Saturday's lineup with a bone bruise in his right leg. Buxton suffered the injury after he hit the wall in Friday night's game and was forced to leave in the first inning. An MRI revealed no structural damage and Buxton tested out the leg by running in the outfield before Saturday's game. "I'm just relieved that it's something that, it's going to be painful, but hopefully enables him to play at the latest coming out of the break," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said.

LF Eddie Rosario matched his career high with four hits as he went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and a single. Rosario also set a career high in runs scored with four. The four runs scored were the most by a Minnesota player since Aaron Hicks scored four on Aug. 12, 2015. He raised his average from .206 to .227. "I felt good to hit today," said Rosario, who is now 7 for his last 15.

RHP Ricky Nolasco keeps being a consistent rotation member for Minnesota. His six innings of work Saturday marked the 17th time in 18 starts in 2016 he's pitched at least five innings. Nolasco also won for the first time since June 13.

SS Eduardo Nunez continued his torrid hitting pace with his two-run homer in the fourth inning. The homer extended the All-Star's hitting streak to five games. In those five games, Nunez had two doubles, a homer, six RBIs and three stolen bases.