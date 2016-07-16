LF Robbie Grossman went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double. It was the 37th free pass of the season issued to Grossman, who is second in the league in walks since debuting with the Twins on May 20. It was the 17th time in 49 games that Grossman has had a walk and a hit in the same game.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a solo home run, knocking in both Twins runs against Carlos Carrasco on Friday. It was Dozier's second-straight game with a homer and his team-leading 15th of the season. It was the second time this season Dozier has homered in back-to-back games; he hit at least one in three-straight games in late June.

1B Kennys Vargas was named the American League's Player of the Week for his effort in the week leading up to the All-Star Game. After making his 2016 MLB debut on July 4, Vargas went on to hit .471 with five doubles, three homers and had six walks while driving in four in six games.

RHP Ervin Santana took the loss on Friday, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Santana had allowed two earned runs or fewer in four-straight starts and hadn't suffered a defeat in more than a month (June 14). "It was tough, but I had a lot of positive things [to take from the start]," Santana said. "Slider, changeup, everything was good. Was able to keep the ball down for the most part."

3B Trevor Plouffe is expected to rest his fractured rib another week or two before returning to baseball activities. Plouffe, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 4, could need a rehab assignment before returning to the major league roster.

