RHP Tyler Duffey did not figure into the final decision on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

LHP Taylor Rogers pitched two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief, running his scoreless innings streak to 14 innings. It's the third-longest active streak in the American League and the longest by a Twin since RHP Kyle Gibson went 20 innings without allowing a run last season.

OF Max Kepler produced his second career walk-off on a fielder's choice error with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning. Kepler's first major league homer last month was his first walk-off hit and his two walk-offs are tied for the team lead.

DH Kennys Vargas singled in the fourth inning, his first single among 10 hits since making his 2016 MLB debut on July 4. Vargas started the season with six doubles and three homers and was named the American League's Player of the Week before the All-Star break.