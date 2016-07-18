3B Miguel Sano was held out of Sunday's starting lineup the day after his at-bat produced the deciding run in Minnesota's 5-4, 11-inning win over the Indians that finished at 12:30 a.m. local time. Sano's two errors on Saturday were the sixth and seventh in the Twins slugger's last eight games.

OF Max Kepler hit his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning of Sunday's game. Kepler's blast snapped a string of 11 straight Twins batters retired by Indians starter Josh Tomlin.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed four runs in six innings against the Indians on Sunday to suffer his first loss since June 16 to the New York Yankees. The loss snapped Gibson's winning streak at two and dropped his season record to 2-6. The 10 hits he allowed are a season high and the most he has surrendered since July 21, 2015.

DH Robbie Grossman drew the lone walk off Indians starter Josh Tomlin on Sunday, giving him 38 bases on balls since his Twins debut on May 20. Grossman is second only to American League leader Josh Donaldson of Toronto in that category.

1B Kennys Vargas made his fifth start in the field on Sunday in his ninth game since his July 4 call-up from Triple-A Rochester. He started in place of Joe Mauer, who was given the day off after scoring the winning run on Saturday night. Vargas was 1-for-4 and has hit safely in seven of his nine games.