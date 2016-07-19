LHP Tommy Milone has won both of his July starts and will try to keep that modest streak going Tuesday at Detroit. He held Oakland to one run in six innings on July 5, then limited Texas to two runs in five innings five days later. Prior to this month, Milone had not gotten past the fifth inning in six of his first seven outings. He's 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career appearances against the Tigers, including six starts.

2B Brian Dozier had a rough night at the plate in a 1-0 loss at Detroit on Monday. He struck out three times in four at-bats and hit into a double play the only time he placed the ball in fair territory. His last strikeout also turned into a double play, as pinch-runner Danny Santana was thrown out trying to steal second, ending the game. Dozier, who is hitting cleanup, had a homer and four RBI in the weekend series against Cleveland.

C Kurt Suzuki had a single in three at-bats Monday. Suzuki has a hit in 25 of his last 31 games, batting .357 over that span. That surge has lifted his season average to .285. Suzuki had gone hitless in two games against Cleveland over the weekend. The team's No. 1 catcher has now appeared in 63 of its 92 games.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was a tough-luck loser Monday at Detroit. The only run he allowed in six innings was a solo shot by Justin Upton but he received no run support. Nolasco gave up just three hits, though he did not have a strikeout. The one run and three hits tied season lows for Nolasco, whose ERA dropped to 5.02. It also might have attracted interest from potential suitors looking for a veteran starting pitcher prior to the non-waiver trade deadline.