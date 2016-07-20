3B Miguel Sano stretched his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games with a fourth-inning double on Tuesday. That's the second longest streak by a Twins player this year behind Brian Dozier's 13-game streak that ended at the beginning of the month. Sano is batting .295 during his streak with three doubles, two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored. The recent surge has raised his season average to .243.

LHP Tommy Milone won his third consecutive start on Tuesday, holding the Detroit Tigers scoreless through the first eight innings in a 6-2 victory. He tired in the ninth inning and was charged with both runs but still only gave up four hits. He hadn't gotten past the sixth inning in any of his previous starts this season. "He's had a little trouble once the hitters have seen him a couple of times, but tonight he seemed to have a nice mix," manager Paul Molitor said. "He threw a lot of strikes. In the middle of the game, he started getting behind some guys, but he got it back together."

2B Brian Dozier hit a two-run homer during a five-run, seventh-inning outburst on Tuesday. He had gone hitless in his first seven at-bats in the series, including five strikeouts, before his blast off reliever Bruce Rondon. He now has a team-best 16 home runs. "He's been fighting it a little bit," manager Paul Molitor said. "I guess he needed an 98 mile an hour fastball to get him going."

RHP Ervin Santana will start Wednesday's matinee in Detroit despite getting hit on his left wrist by a line drive Friday. Santana took the loss in that outing, giving up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings against Cleveland. In his last start before the All-Star break, Santana tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against Oakland. The Tigers have struggled to solve Santana -- he has posted a 9-3 record and 3.27 ERA in 16 career starts in those matchups.

SS Eduardo Nunez was named the team's Heart and Hustle Award winner by the MLB Players Alumni Association on Tuesday. Nunez is enjoying a breakout seaon, batting .312 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs. He knocked in three runs from the leadoff spot in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Detroit. "He loses his helmet as much as anybody in the game," manager Paul Molitor said. "He's plays dirty in terms of his uniform."