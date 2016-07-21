RHP Tyler Duffey will open a four-game series at Boston on Thursday. Duffey has won three of his last four starts, though he was fortunate to get a no-decision in his last outing when he allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings against Cleveland. He has gone at least six innings in those four starts, though his season ERA is still high (5.23) and batters are hitting .281 against him. He gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-1 loss to the Red Sox on June 10.

1B Joe Mauer hit a solo home run off Detroit RHP Justin Verlander in the first inning on Wednesday. That was Mauer's fourth career homer off Verlander, the most he has hit against any pitcher in his career. It was an opposite-field shot that landed in the visitors bullpen at Comerica Park. He now has eight homers this season, two shy of his season total from a year ago.

RHP Ervin Santana enjoyed another strong outing Wednesday, though he didn't get the win. Santana tossed seven-plus innings, holding Detroit to one run on six hits. The only run he allowed was Ian Kinsler's leadoff homer. "He was strong, he was fresh," manager Paul Molitor said. "He's been the guy that's been the most consistent starter for us. We have some guys that are throwing the ball well, but he's at the top."

RHP Neil Ramirez cleared waivers and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Wednesday's game. The Twins claimed Ramirez off waivers from Milwaukee on June 12. Ramirez has made eight relief appearances with Minnesota, allowing 10 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings (6.14 ERA). He only made one post-All-Star break appearance, allowing two solo homers to Cleveland in three innings on July 17.

LHP Buddy Boshers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Wednesday's game. Boshers has been effective wherever he has been this season. He was 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 15 games with Minnesota before he was sent down earlier this month. He made five relief appearances after the demotion and did not give up an earned run. He will join Fernando Abad and Taylor Rogers as left-handed options out of the bullpen.