a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
July 23, 2016 / 2:42 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey provided little resistance in his second start against Boston this season Thursday. The Red Sox scored a season-high 15 runs in the first game Duffey started against them June 11, and he was torched for six runs on nine hits and a walk in a 2 1/3-inning loss this time around. "When guys are confident, it's hard to get them out sometimes," Duffey said of a Boston offense that pounded out 13 runs on 17 hits. Duffey (5-7) watched his season ERA bloat up to 5.71.

OF Reynaldo Rodriguez returned from his 80-game suspension for using a banned performance-enhancing substance Thursday and was assigned to Single-A Advanced Fort Myers. The 29-year-old minor leaguer was suspended April 28 after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol. He hit .234/.290/.328 with one home run and three RBIs in 17 games with Triple-A Rochester before the suspension.

RHP Kyle Gibson hopes to break his recent trend of four-run outings Friday at Boston. Gibson (2-6, 5.12 ERA) has allowed four runs in three straight outings. The right-hander surrendered five runs on seven hits and a walk with a pair of punch outs in a 5 2/3-inning loss in his only career start against Boston on June 11. Boston scored a season-high 15 runs in the rout, with Jackie Bradley Jr. hitting a three-run home run off of Gibson.

LF Robbie Grossman drove in one of Minnesota's two runs in Thursday's 13-2 defeat at Boston. Grossman had a run-producing groundout and has driven in a run in three of his last four games at Fenway Park.

RHP Neil Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Ramirez has made eight appearances with Minnesota this season, going 0-0 with a 6.14 ERA. Ramirez last pitched July 17.

LHP Buddy Boshers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday and pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Boshers has made 16 appearances with Minnesota in 2016, going 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
