3B Miguel Sano played the unlikely hero Friday night at Fenway Park as his sixth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winner. "He's got some hits, but he hasn't shown the consistency that I think that we were hoping for," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Sano, who hadn't driven in a run since a three-RBI game July 8 at Texas. Sano was hitless in nine at-bats entering the game before collecting three hits.

RHP Brandon Kintzler had a rocky ninth Friday, loading the bases with nobody out, but miraculously got out of the jam to post his seventh save of the season. Boston loaded the bases for David Ortiz and trailing 2-1, but failed to score. Ortiz grounded into a double play and Hanley Ramirez flied out to end the game. "Anything on the ground that's to an infielder is going to be a double play," said Twins start Kyle Gibson, who watched from the dugout. "(Ortiz) hustled as much as he could and almost beat it out."

RHP Kyle Gibson tossed eight one-run innings for the victory Friday, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six. "I definitely wanted to go back out (for the ninth), but I respect (Twins manager Paul Molitor) a lot," Gibson said. It may have been a good idea as Twins close Brandon Kintzler loaded the bases with nobody out, but miraculously got out of the jam. Gibson improved to 3-6 and his season ERA fell from 5.12 to 4.67.

C Kurt Suzuki (rest) was not in the starting lineup Friday. "He's always banged up," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before the game. Molitor wanted to get Suzuki at least one day off during the team's four-game series at Boston, and expects him back in the lineup Saturday against Red Sox LHP David Price. Suzuki has a home run and six RBIs in his career against Price. Suzuki, whose name has been mentioned in trade rumors, has hit .284/.322/.422 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 66 games.

INF Trevor Plouffe (left rib fracture) is throwing from 90 feet and doing some light running back at Target Field, Mike Bernardino of the Pioneer Press reported Friday. Plouffe is slowly building up to hitting off a tee. Plouffe, hitting .252/.283/.399 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 58 games, landed on the 15-day disabled list July 4 and last played June 1.

LHP Ricky Nolasco hopes his durability continues in Saturday's start at Boston. Nolasco (4-8, 5.02 ERA) has gone at least six innings in seven of his last nine since the start of June. He is 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA in six career starts against Boston, but has struggled at Fenway, going 1-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts. Unsurprisingly, David Ortiz has been a problem for Nolasco. The Red Sox's retiring 40-year-old slugger is 4-for-13 with six RBIs against him, but three of those hits have been home runs.