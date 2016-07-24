LHP Tommy Milone hopes to put his Fenway Park struggles behind him Sunday at Boston. Milone is winless in three career starts at Fenway, going 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA. The left-hander is 0-2 lifetime with a 9.64 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox. His last start against Boston was one of his best, giving up four runs (two earned), nine hits and a walk over five innings in a no-decision June 4, 2015 at Fenway. The heart of the RedSox's order has been a nuisance to Milone, as 2B Dustin Pedroia is 5-for-10 with a solo homer while all three hits by DH David Ortiz against Milone have been solo shots.

1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup against a left-handed starter Saturday at Boston. Mauer is 6-for-34 lifetime versus Red Sox LHP David Price, and is batting .222 against lefties this season. Kennys Vargas started at first.

C Kurt Suzuki left Saturday's game in the second inning after being hit in the chin by Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia's foul tip. Suzuki dropped to the ground in pain and was attended to by trainers, who held a towel up to his face to stop the bleeding before helping him back to the clubhouse. "Kurt got gassed," manager Paul Molitor said. "It's not too often where you get a compression cut just from the pressure of the pitch, and somehow it split his chin open pretty good." Molitor said Suzuki received eight or nine stitches, and the team said he did not suffer a concussion. Suzuki had just returned to the lineup after resting Friday.

RHP Ricky Nolasco lasted two innings in Saturday's start at Boston, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in a no-decision. Nolasco's season ERA ballooned to 5.40.