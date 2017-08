C Kurt Suzuki returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing one game because of eight stitches he received on his chin after taking a foul tip to the mask against Boston on Saturday.

3B Trevor Plouffe could begin a rehabilitation assignment within the next week. Plouffe, who has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a fractured rib, said he hopes to head out by this weekend. He is hitting .252 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 58 games this season.