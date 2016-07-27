RHP Ervin Santana went the distance Tuesday against Atlanta but took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five. Santana has pitched a complete game in two of his last four starts and has given up three earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts.

C Kurt Suzuki returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing one game because of eight stitches he received on his chin after taking a foul tip to the mask against Boston on Saturday.

C Kurt Suzuki returned to the lineup after missing one game because of a cut on his chin that required eight stitches. He was hurt when he took a foul tip to the mask against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a double on Tuesday.

3B Trevor Plouffe could begin a rehabilitation assignment within the next week. Plouffe, who has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a fractured rib, said he hopes to head out by this weekend. He is hitting .252 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 58 games this season.

SS Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases. Nunez leads the American League with 26 stolen bases and is fourth in all of baseball in that category. It was the fourth time this season he stole multiple bases in the same game.