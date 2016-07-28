RHP Tyler Duffey allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk in just 1 1/3 innings Wednesday. The outing was the shortest of his career and second in a row in which he failed to get out of the third inning.

CF Eddie Rosario had a pair of hits, including a double, snapping an 0-for-8 skid. Since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on July 3, Rosario is hitting .348 with six doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Suzuki has a hit in six of his past seven games and is batting .364 during that stretch. The homer was his sixth, the most he has had in a single season since hitting six with Oakland and Washington in 2012.

3B Trevor Plouffe took flips in the batting cage before the game and had his live batting practice session moved up to Friday. On the disabled list since July 4 with a fractured rib, Plouffe could head out on a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.

SS Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. It was his team-leading 34th multi-hit game of the season, and he raised his average to .310 in 58 interleague at-bats this season.