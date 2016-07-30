LHP Adalberto Mejia was dealt by the Giants to the Twins in exchange for INF Eduardo Nunez in a trade announced during Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mejia earned a promotion from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento earlier this season. The 23-year-old was a combined 7-3 with a 2.81 ERA in the minors this year.

3B Miguel Sano got the night off after striking out three times in each of the past two games. He was replaced at third by Eduardo Escobar, who went 2-for-4.

RF Max Kepler returned to the lineup Thursday after a night off and had two hits, including a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was Kepler's 11th homer of the season and eighth this month. Kepler entered the day fifth among AL rookies in homers and third in RBIs.

RHP Kyle Gibson received a no-decision after allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out six in six innings Thursday against Baltimore. Gibson has worked at least five innings in nine consecutive starts and in 12 of 13 starts this season. It was his first game of the season without issuing a free pass.

INF Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take INF Eduardo Nunez's spot on the 25-man roster. Polanco is hitting .231 in 26 at-bats with the Twins this season but was hitting .271 with nine homers and 37 RBIs in Rochester.

3B Trevor Plouffe (rib) will head out on a rehab assignment on Monday with Triple-A Rochester.