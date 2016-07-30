2B Brian Dozier had two hits, including a double, and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Dozier has doubled in three straight games and has doubled to right field four times this season, two more than all of 2015. Following the trade of Eduardo Nunez on Thursday, Friday marked the first time Dozier hit in the leadoff spot since May 22.

1B Joe Mauer drew a pinch-hit, walk-off walk in the 12th inning to help Minnesota get the win. It was just the second walk-off plate appearance of his career and the first since 2007 when he singled in the winning run against Oakland.

3B Trevor Plouffe (rib) will head out on a rehab assignment on Monday with Triple-A Rochester.

3B Trevor Plouffe did not suffer a setback during batting practice Thursday and will head out on a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Rochester. Plouffe has been on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured rib.

RHP Ricky Nolasco received a no-decision after allowing one run on three hits and a walk in eight innings. He struck out six in his longest outing of the season and longest since September 2014. It was only the sixth time in his career he has lasted at least eight innings and allowed three hits or fewer. "I don't think he had his best stuff, per se," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "The competivness was there and he changed his arm angle now and then. He had a nice little slow curve ball that was tough for anybody to hit tonight."