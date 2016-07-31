RHP Brandon Kintzler blew his first save since assuming the closer's role with Minnesota. Kintzler, who was previously 8-for-8 in save attempts, allowed a run in the top of the ninth inning when Melky Cabrera hit a two-out single to score Tim Anderson.

SS Eduardo Escobar came a triple shy of the cycle in Saturday's game. Escobar doubled in the second inning, singled in the seventh and delivered a big three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was just the fourth homer of the season for Escobar, who finished 3-for-5.

DH Jorge Polanco had two hits in his first game on Saturday in the majors since May 20. Polanco has spent much of the 2016 season with Triple-A Rochester but was recalled Friday after Minnesota traded infielder Eduardo Nunez. Polanco singled in the fifth and seventh innings of Saturday's loss.

1B Joe Mauer reached 800 career walks after drawing a walk in the eighth inning on Saturday. Mauer was also intentionally walked in the ninth inning. He is now one of 10 active players in the majors with 800 career walks.