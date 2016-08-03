FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 3, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Max Kepler on Monday became the first European-born player in history to hit three home runs in a major league game. Kepler was born in Berlin, Germany.

LHP Hector Santiago was acquired along with RHP Alan Busenitz by the Twins from the Angels in exchange for RHPs Ricky Nolasco and Alex Meyer and cash. Santiago, 28, was 10-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 22 starts for Los Angeles this year.

INF Jorge Polanco became the fourth rookie in Twins history on Monday to hit two triples in a game. The others: Jimmie Hall (1963), Matt Tolbert (2008) and Eddie Rosario (2015).

RHP Ricky Nolasco was acquired along with RHP Alex Meyer and cash by the Angels from the Twins for LHP Hector Santiago and RHP Alan Busenitz. Nolasco, 33, was 4-8 with a 5.13 ERA in 21 starts for Minnesota this year.

