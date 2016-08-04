RF Max Kepler on Monday became the first European-born player in history to hit three home runs in a major league game, according to Elias. Kepler was born in Berlin, Germany. Kepler homered in the third inning Tuesday to make it four home runs in two games. "He's locked in. It's really fun to watch a young kid when he starts to figure things out," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. Since June 26, Kepler has 13 home runs, the most in the majors in that span.

OF Max Kepler had 31 RBIs through Tuesday since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on July 2. That ties him with Angels DH Albert Pujols for the most in the majors in that span.

LHP Kyle Gibson took an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning, and he just needed to get through the fifth to qualify for the win. However, he didn't make it. Gibson gave up six consecutive two-out hits, and six runs overall, and was removed from the game with two outs in the fifth. "One bad pitch after another," Gibson said.

LHP Hector Santiago, acquired earlier in the week in a trade with the Angels, will start Thursday's game, in his Twins' debut.

2B Brian Dozier hit a two-run homer in the third inning, his 20th of the year. Dozier is the first Twins player since Jason Kubel to hit 20 or more home run in three consecutive seasons. Dozier hit 23 homers in 2014, 28 last year and 20 this year.

1B Joe Mauer scored two runs, giving him 871 runs for his career, moving him past Tony Oliva (870) and into fifth place on the Twins' all-time list. OF Kirby Puckett holds the Minnesota record for runs scored in a career with 1,071.

3B Trevor Plouffe began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, and he went 2-for-4. Plouffe has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a cracked rib. He is scheduled to play five to six games at Rochester, and he could be activated by the Twins on Monday.