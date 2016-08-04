LHP Tyler Duffey didn't pitch particularly well on Wednesday night, giving up five runs and eight hits in six innings. But that was good enough to get the win because the Twins scored 13 runs. "It almost doesn't matter how you pitch when you score runs like that," Duffey quipped.

OF Max Kepler, at the start of play Wednesday, had 31 RBIs since his recall from Triple-A Rochester on July 2. That tied Kepler with Angels DH Albert Pujols for the most RBIs in the majors during that span. In Wednesday's game, Kepler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. In the first three games of the series, Kepler is 7-for-12 (.583) with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

LHP Hector Santiago, acquired earlier in the week in a trade with the Angels, will make his Twins debut on Thursday in Cleveland. It will be his 13th career appearance against the Indians, his eighth career start. He is 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA in his 12 career appearances vs. the Indians.

2B Brian Dozier had a triple and a home run on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, the second longest active streak in the American League. During the streak, Dozier is hitting .377 (20-for-53) with five doubles and five home runs. The 12-game streak is one shy of Dozier's career high of 13, done earlier this season.

1B Joe Mauer had his second four-hit game of the series on Wednesday with a single, two doubles and a triple. In the first three games of the series, Mauer is hitting .667 (10-for-15) with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs. "I know I wouldn't want to throw to him now," Twins RHP Tyler Duffey said. Mauer's four RBIs gives him 794 for his career, moving him past OF Torii Hunter (792) for sixth place in Twins history.