OF Max Kepler singled in the fifth inning Thursday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During the streak, Kepler is 12-for-27 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

LHP Hector Santiago made his Twins debut Thursday and was the losing pitcher in the 9-2 loss to Cleveland. Santiago was acquired by the Twins in a trade with the Angels on Monday. In his last six starts with the Angels, Santiago was 6-0 with a 1.78 ERA. On Thursday against the Indians he pitched five innings, throwing 99 pitches and giving up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. "He was OK. As advertised," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He got his velocity up when he needed it. He was a little erratic with some pitches, but he hung in there."

2B Brian Dozier's home run rampage continued Thursday as he belted his 22nd of the year, a solo shot in the fifth inning. Dozier has five home runs in his last five games, and hit home runs in each of the last three games of the series in Cleveland. "He's really on a nice run, good pitch recognition, and trusting his hands," manager Paul Molitor said. Dozier has a 13-game hitting streak, matching his career high. His 15 home runs since June 19 are the most in the majors during that span.

1B Joe Mauer had two more hits Thursday. In the four-game series in Cleveland, Mauer was 12-for-18 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs. Mauer's 12 hits is a Twins record for most hits in a four-game series.