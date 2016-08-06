DH Miguel Sano went 3-for-5 with a home run, his 16th, to help pad a one-run lead in the eighth inning. Sano is close to matching the 18 home runs he hit as a rookie last season, which was fifth most among all rookies in baseball.

OF Eddie Rosario has two at-bats as a pinch-hitter this season and both are two-run home runs, including a huge shot in the seventh inning Friday. Rosario has experience on a relatively young bench, so he made for a smart choice against a right-handed reliever in a tight game.

1B Joe Mauer, who carries the best average of any opponent in Rays history, had two more hits in Friday's win, including a two-run single in the ninth to help put the game away. Mauer got a hit in the first inning and has reached base in 19 straight games against Tampa Bay.

RHP Ervin Santana has won back-to-back starts, this after getting two total wins in his previous 13 starts. He struck out eight with zero walks, settling down nicely after giving up three hits in the first five at-bats.