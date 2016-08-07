DH Miguel Sano had a single in the ninth Saturday, but struck out in his first three at-bats, unable to keep up with Rays starter Chris Archer. Sano came in with 115 strikeouts -- eighth-most in the American League -- and working on his swing-and-miss issues will continue to be a priority.

2B Brian Dozier extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games Saturday -- he's hitting .364 in that stretch with six doubles and six home runs. It's the longest active hitting streak in the American League and longest by a Twin since Joe Mauer in 2014.

Rookie RHP Jose Berrios gave up four earned runs in five innings Saturday, and it actually dropped his season ERA to 8.31. He struck out four, but gave up two home runs. He has allowed seven home runs in 26 innings, so the long ball might be his biggest obstacle to his early success.

3B Jorge Polanco had two hits on a slow night for the Twins on Saturday, including a two-run single in the ninth as Minnesota tried to rally from a six-run deficit. The rookie has hit especially well since being recalled July 29.