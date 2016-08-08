3B/DH Miguel Sano had two home runs and four RBIs in Sunday's win, and after talk that he might go to the minors to limit his strikeouts, he'll stay in the majors. Manager Paul Molitor said he had a good week and has worked to improve trouble spots while continuing to show his prolific power.

RHP Brandon Kintzler needed only six pitches for a perfect ninth inning, closing out Sunday's win for his ninth save of the season. He's lowered his ERA to 1.96 on the season and is now 9-for-10 in save situations.

2B Brian Dozier extended his hit streak to 16 games, with a single and double to hep the Twins win the three-game series and close out a road trip strong. He leads the majors in home runs since June 19 with 15 in that span.

INF Trevor Plouffe will be activated off the disabled list before Monday's game, returning after missing a month with a fractured rib. Plouffe had seven home runs and 27 RBIs before the injury, hitting .252. There had been talk that Miguel Sano might go down, but he'll likely DH now with a hot bat.