RHP Tyler Duffey allowed one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings, winning for the second consecutive outing. It was the sixth time this season Duffey has allowed one run or fewer in a start but the first since July 7. Duffey had allowed at least five earned runs in his previous three starts and four or more in four straight.

LHP Hector Santiago (10-5, 4.37 ERA), who will make his home debut as a member of the Twins on Tuesday.

CF Byron Buxton was optioned to Triple-A Rochester Monday. Buxton is hitting just .193 with 80 strikeouts in 197 at-bats in the majors in 2016.

CF Byron Buxton was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Buxton is hitting just .193 with 80 strikeouts in 197 at-bats in the majors in 2016.

SS Jorge Polanco went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to a career-long 10 games. During the streak, the rookie infielder is hitting .366. He also has two stolen bases during that stretch and has scored at least one run in five of those six games.

3B Trevor Plouffe was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Plouffe missed a month of action because of a fractured rib. He hit .316 with a homer and two RBIs in five rehabilitation games with Triple-A Rochester before being activated following the win at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

3B Trevor Plouffe was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Plouffe missed a month of action because of a fractured rib. He hit .316 with a homer and two RBIs in five rehabilitation games with Triple-A Rochester before being activated following the win in Tampa on Sunday.