RHP J.T. Chargois was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. Chargois is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 16 saves combined between Rochester and Double-A Chattanooga this season.

RHP Trevor May was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a low back strain. May, who is 2-2 with a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched this season, missed 23 games earlier this season because of back spasms.

LHP Andrew Albers will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester before the second game of Thursday's split doubleheader against the Astros as the 26th man. Albers has a 9-5 record with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with Rochester this season but has only pitched in one game in the majors since appearing in 10 games with the Twins in 2013.