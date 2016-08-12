FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
August 12, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Miguel Sano was not in the starting lineup for the first contest of the doubleheader. Sano has four homers in his last five games and 19 on the season.

LHP Andrew Albers will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester before the second game of Thursday's split doubleheader against the Astros as the 26th man. Albers has a 9-5 record with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with Rochester this season but has only pitched in one game in the majors since appearing in 10 games with the Twins in 2013.

LHP Andrew Albers had his contract selected by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Albers has a 9-5 record with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with Rochester this season but has only pitched in one game in the majors since appearing in 10 games with the Twins in 2013.

LHP Buddy Boshers was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of left elbow inflammation. Boshers is 2-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 appearances this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
