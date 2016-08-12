LHP Tommy Milone took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and a pair of walks in three innings in game two of the doubleheader. Milone, who complained of shoulder tightness after the game, will get an MRI on Friday and could be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

LHP Andrew Albers had his contract selected by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Albers has a 9-5 record with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with Rochester this season but has only pitched in one game in the majors since appearing in 10 games with the Twins in 2013.

LHP Andrew Albers had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester. Albers has a 9-5 record with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts with Rochester this season but has only pitched in one game in the majors since appearing in 10 games with the Twins in 2013. He allowed five runs (three earned) and 11 hits in six innings in relief of Tommy Milone on Thursday.

SS Jorge Polanco went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles Thursday, raising his average this season to .333. Polanco has a hit in 13 consecutive games, including 12 since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on July 29.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-8 on Thursday and has a hit in nine of his last 10 games. He is hitting .439 in August.

LHP Buddy Boshers was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of left elbow inflammation. Boshers is 2-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 appearances this season.

LHP Buddy Boshers was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday because of left elbow inflammation. Boshers is 2-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 appearances this season.