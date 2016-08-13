FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
August 14, 2016 / 2:09 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Pat Dean was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Dean is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) with the Twins this season. He is 5-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 16 starts for Rochester. Dean pitched three innings on Friday, allowing one run and striking out six.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks in taking the loss Friday. It was Gibson's first loss since July 17. He has allowed six runs and 10 hits in two of his last three starts.

LHP Tommy Milone was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with left biceps tendinitis. Milone is 3-4 with a 5.68 ERA in 15 games (12 starts) this season.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third inning Friday that gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead. It was Dozier's major league-best 17th home run since June 19, 25th of the season and 99th of his career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
