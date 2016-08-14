LHP Ryan O'Rourke had his contract selected from Rochester. O'Rourke is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched with Rochester this season.

RHP Tyler Duffey won his third straight start Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in seven innings. It's the second time this season Duffey has won three consecutive starts.

2B Brian Dozier homered and had a double in four at-bats Saturday. It was the 100th homer of his career and team-leading 25th of the season. Dozier's 18 home runs since June 19 are the most in the majors.

LHP Andrew Albers was designated for assignment. Albers pitched six innings in relief of Tommy Milone in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday, his only action in the majors this season. If he clears waivers, Albers will return to Triple-A Rochester.

