1B/DH Byung Ho Park was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Rochester because of right wrist tendonitis. He hadn't played since last Wednesday. Signed out of South Korea, Park hit .191 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs in 62 games with Minnesota.

3B/DH Miguel Sano made throws across the diamond prior to Tuesday's game against the Braves after an MRI on Monday showed no structural damage to his sore right elbow. Sano, who didn't play in the opener of the interleague series, had hit .304 with four homers and seven RBIs in his previous six games while being limited to DH duties.

RHP Kyle Gibson, who has never faced the Braves, will try to reverse his past misfortunes in interleague games as he starts in Atlanta on Wednesday. He is 2-7 with a 6.10 ERA in 11 games against the National League during his career is 0-1 with an 11.00 ERA in two starts this year. Gibson fell to 4-7 with a 5.09 ERA as he gave up six runs (five earned) and 10 hits over five innings in a home loss to Kansas City on Friday. He has a 7.98 ERA in three August starts.

RHP Trevor May, placed on the disabled list last Wednesday, had a bone scan on his back that came back clean. May has imbalance in the back and manager Paul Molitor said he's not sure how long the reliever will be sidelined. May has appeared in 43 games, going 2-2 with a 4.89 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer was 3-for-4 with a walk and hit his 10th homer Tuesday against the Braves. He is hitting .418 with 12 extra-base hits in his past 19 games and his average is up to .284 for the season. Mauer has 799 RBIs in his career and just five Twins have reached 800 (Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Kent Hrbek, Tony Oliva and Justin Morneau).

RHP Ervin Santana tossed seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday, improving to 5-2 with a 1.84 ERA in his last 10 starts dating to June 19. Santana allowed more than two earned runs once in the stretch, including a 2-0 loss to the Braves in Minnesota on July 26 when he pitched a complete game. He allowed four hits while walking two and striking out six this time, improving his record to 6-9 and lowering his ERA to 3.62.