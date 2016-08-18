RHP Tyler Duffey (8-8, 5.71 ERA) will be making his 21st start Thursday in the opening game of a four-game series at Kansas City. Duffey allowed two runs on six hits over six innings in his last start, a win against the Royals. Duffey is 2-0 with a 4.61 in two career starts against the Royals.

3B Miguel Sano took grounders and threw across the diamond for the first time in eight days. Sano has been suffering from elbow tenderness, and he hasn't played since Saturday. The Twins need his bat in the lineup; Sano has five homers in his past eight games.

RHP Kyle Gibson picked up the first nine-inning complete game of his career on Wednesday against Atlanta. He allowed three runs on eight hits -- two in the ninth inning when the game was essentially decided. He walked three and struck out six. The right-hander, who entered the game with a 7.98 ERA in three August starts, benefited from two double plays. Gibson retired 10 consecutive batters until Nick Markakis opened the ninth with his eighth homer. He threw a season-high 115 pitches.

2B Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff double, his team-leading 27th. Dozier added a two-run single. During the streak, he is 11-for-33 (.333) with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

C Joe Mauer did not play the second game of the Atlanta series. Manager Paul Molitor gave Mauer a night off to rest his legs, which were stressed when he had to run the bases on Tuesday night. Mauer is hitting .418 with 14 RBI over his past 19 games.

3B Trevor Plouffe was 3-for-5 and is now hitting .371 (13-for-35) in eight interleague games. Plouffe was 6-for-10 in the two-game series against the Braves with two doubles and four RBIs.