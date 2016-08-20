RHP Tyler Duffey had his season-high, three-game winning streak snapped when he failed to get out the fourth inning Thursday at Kansas City. He allowed five runs on two hits, one of them an Alex Gordon grand slam, three walks and a hit batter. "It is just one of those things you have to slow down," Duffey said. "I've been better about it. This is one of those things I wasn't good about it today."

2B Brian Dozier opened the Thursday game with a home run. Dozier is tied with Chuck Knoblauch for the second-most career leadoff homers in franchise history, 14. The Twins' record is held by Jacque Jones with 20. Dozier has homered in six consecutive starts against the Royals.

RHP Jose Berrios has allowed 30 runs on 38 hits, 14 walks and hit two batters in 28 innings. The rookie has a 9.32 ERA in seven starts, and opponents are hitting .322 off him with seven home runs.

OF Danny Santana made his 13th start in left field Friday. He has started 37 games in center and three in right, plus two games at shortstop and one at third.

DH Joe Mauer entered the Thursday game with a .344 batting average in 83 career games at Kauffman Stadium. Mauer, however, went 0-for-4 and grounded into a double play, which ended his seven-game road hitting streak in which he had a .586 average.