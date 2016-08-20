LHP Hector Santiago, who starts Saturday at Kansas City, is 0-3 with a 9.42 ERA in three starts since the Twins acquired him in an Aug. 1 deal with the Angels. Overall, he is 10-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 25 starts. He gave up seven runs and nine hits in four innings on Sunday in a loss to the Royals.

2B Brian Dozier has homered in seven straight games he has started against the Royals. Only three other players have homered in at least seven straight games against one opponent. They are Ken Griffey Jr, vs. Texas, 1994; Harmon Killebrew, nine straight vs. the Kansas City Athletics in 1961; and Joe Adcock, nine straight vs. the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

RHP Michael Tonkin tops Twins relievers with 70 strikeouts, which ranks seventh among American League relievers. He struck out one in 2/3 of an inning on Friday. He has fanned 54 in 46 1/3 innings in his past 41 appearances.

OF-INF Danny Santana has started 12 games in left, 37 in center, three in right, two at second base and one at third base. He started in left Friday but went hitless in five at-bats, striking out twice.