LHP Adalberto Mejia was promoted from Triple-A Rochester, where he was 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA in three starts, allowing 10 earned runs in 19 innings. Mejia, who was acquired from the Giants in a July 28 trade, is a combined 8-5 with a 3.10 ERA this season with Double-A Richmond, Triple-A Sacramento and the Red Wings. He has walked 30 and struck out 121 in 125 innings over 21 starts. He made his big league debut Saturday, surrendering two runs on five hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. The Twins sent him back to Rochester after the game.

LHP Hector Santiago is 0-4 with a 10.89 ERA in four starts since the Twins acquired him in an Aug. 1 trade with the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago was roughed up for eight runs on 11 hits, including three home runs, in 4 2/3 innings in the loss Saturday to the Royals.

2B Brian Dozier did not homer Saturday night against the Royals. He had homered in his previous seven starts against Kansas City. Dozier went 0-for-4 and lined out to the left-field warning track in his final at-bat. He entered the game with a .371 batting average against the Royals this season.

1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. The club needed another arm in their bullpen after Friday's 11-inning game that featured a rain delay of more than three hours so they called up LHP Adalberto Mejia from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

RHP Ervin Santana, who pitched for the Royals in 2013, has won his past three starts. He threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just four hits on Aug. 16 to beat the Braves. He is 4-2 with a 1.63 in his past seven starts.